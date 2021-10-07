Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Addressing the ongoing debate around superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug case, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to slam those who are coming forward to defend him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong .... #Word."

Her comment on the controversy came minutes after Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy post asking Aryan to be strong as he feels "God gives toughest ones the toughest balls to play."

On a related note, Kangana and Hrithik's long time beef is well-known in the B-town. The two allegedly dated while Hrithik was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as per Kangana's statements in her earlier interviews.

Speaking of Aryan Khan's drug controversy case, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

A total of 18 arrests have been made in the case so far. (ANI)

