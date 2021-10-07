Actors Jena Malone and Danny Huston have joined the cast of the upcoming movie Consecration. The supernatural horror-thriller, which is currently shooting in London and Scotland, will also veteran actor Janet Suzman, reported Variety. Ray J, Princess Love File for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage.

Directed by Christopher Smith, the movie is centres on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.

Smith wrote the film's script in collaboration with Laurie Cook. The movie will be produced by AGC Studios, Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content, and Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook of Bigscope Films. Malone most featured in David Bowie biopic "Stardust" as Angel Bowie, as well as the Amazon Prime Video series "Goliath". Huston starred as Jamie Laird in "Succession" and Paramount Network's "Yellowstone".

