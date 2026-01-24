Entertainment News | Mumbai Police Arrest Kamaal R Khan in Oshiwara Firing Case

By Prashant Pandey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R. Khan, aka KRK, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after being questioned in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area.

Also Read | Palash Muchhal Beaten Up by Smriti Mandhana's Cricketer Friends? Composer's Lawyer Responds to INR 40 Lakh Fraud and Cheating Claims.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident took place earlier this week in a residential building in Oshiwara.

After the firing was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people. During the investigation, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning.

Also Read | 'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi' Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda All Praise for Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba's 'Quirky and Honest' Film (Watch Video).

According to the police, the actor was detained in the case after admitting during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun.

Kamaal will be produced before the court today, after which the police will seek his custody to carry out further investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)