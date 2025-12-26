Washington DC [US], December 26 (ANI): Former Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor Daniel Curtis Lee has shared an update about his efforts to help former co-star Tylor Chase, who was recently seen living on the streets of Riverside, California.

Lee revealed that after arranging a motel stay for Chase to keep him safe from harsh weather, the situation quickly deteriorated, with the room reportedly left in disarray within hours, TMZ reported.

Taking to social media on Christmas Day, Lee said motel staff contacted him to report that the room door had been left wide open, the refrigerator overturned, and the microwave placed inside the bathtub. As reported, he had driven nearly 50 miles from Los Angeles to Riverside to secure the accommodation, hoping it would provide temporary stability for Chase.

Daniel Curtis Lee, who starred alongside Chase on 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide', took to his TikTok on Christmas morning, to reveal the heartbreaking update. Lee began his TikTok video by saying, "Happy holidays, everyone. I hope you're somewhere nice and warm with your families. Unfortunately, Tylor Chase is not, and this is the case for millions of other Americans."

Lee acknowledged that Chase's family had earlier warned him that previous attempts to place him in hotels had failed, adding that the experience highlighted deeper systemic issues. He also criticised California's support systems, saying it remains extremely difficult to help people who clearly need long-term care, TMZ reported.

Former Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss has also stepped in to assist, revealing that a rehabilitation facility in San Clemente has a room available for Chase. However, he said Chase has so far declined the offer.

Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on the Nickelodeon series, recently went viral after a video showed him living on the streets of Riverside. Following the clip, Lee reunited with him, shared a meal, and arranged temporary shelter. He also helped reconnect Chase with his father and facilitated a video call with another former co-star, Devon Werkheiser.

In separate interviews, Chase said he does not view himself as homeless and spoke openly about drug use, stating he takes multiple substances, some prescribed by a psychiatrist. He also said he receives occasional support from family and friends.

