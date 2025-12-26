Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is showing no signs of slowing down. On Day 22 of its release, the film officially entered the prestigious INR 1000 crore worldwide club, cementing its position as one of the biggest Bollywood successes of 2025. As per early estimates, the film has now collected INR 668.80 crore at the Indian box office, while its global total stands at INR 1006.7 crore. ‘A Video Maker Tried To Criticise ’Dhurandhar’ and Got…’: Did Aditya Dhar Take a Dig at Dhruv Rathee for Calling His Blockbuster Spy Action Film ‘Propaganda’ in Cryptic Post?

'Dhurandhar' Beats Opening Day

What’s even more impressive is that Dhurandhar witnessed a higher turnout on Day 21 than on its opening day. The film earned around INR 26 crore on its third Thursday, coming close to and possibly even surpassing, its Day 1 collection of INR 28 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall 50% occupancy on Day 22, a sharp jump from its opening-day occupancy of 33.81%. ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Breaks ’Chhaava’s Record, Becomes Fastest Hindi Film To Enter INR 500 Crore Club, Nears INR 800 Crore Worldwide.

‘Dhurandhar’ Holds Strong Despite New Releases

Despite a slight reduction in screens, Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres. On Day 21, the film played across 4,753 shows nationwide, even as new releases entered the race. Karan Johar-backed Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, secured close to 3,000 shows across India, yet failed to dent Dhurandhar’s momentum. Industry insiders believe the film has arrived at exactly the right time. While Chhaava set the tone for early 2025 with record-breaking numbers, Dhurandhar has emerged as the perfect year-ender, restoring confidence in big-scale Bollywood cinema. In just 20 days, the film had already crossed INR 944 crore worldwide a milestone very few films achieve.

‘Dhurandhar’ Fuels Ranveer Comeback

Beyond box office numbers, Dhurandhar has sparked major conversations online. Many viewers are calling it a strong comeback film for Ranveer Singh, drawing comparisons to his celebrated performances in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. At the same time, the film has triggered what fans are calling the “Akshaye Khanna revival,” with the actor going viral for both his performance and a dance sequence set to Flipperachi’s FA9LA. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Kantara Chapter 1 to become 2025’s highest-grossing Indian film. It has also claimed the title of the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film globally, breaking a record previously held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Dhurandhar’ Faces Criticism

That said, the film hasn’t been without criticism. A section of viewers has labelled Dhurandhar as “well-made propaganda,” even while acknowledging its technical excellence and cinematic scale. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the makers have already announced a sequel scheduled for March 19, officially turning Dhurandhar into a franchise and a force Bollywood won’t forget anytime soon.

