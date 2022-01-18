Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused:Naya Safar'.

Kulkarni will be seen in the 'Gond Ke Laddu' segment.

Talking more about the project, she said, "Everyone is looking for a little hope and that's what Unpaused: Naya Safar aims to provide. All the five movies in the anthology will bring a smile on your face and will leave with you hope and faith. My film, titled 'Gond Ke Laddu' is about how a senior citizen managed to adapt herself to the new technology in the uncertain times."

She added, "It's a tale of simple human emotions, which has been beautifully presented by our director Shikha Makan. It is a story that everyone will relate to."

The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 21. (ANI)

