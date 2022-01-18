On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her assistant Kiersten shared what could be one of the last photos taken of the Hollywood icon. According to E! News, taking to Betty's Facebook page on January 17, Kiersten posted a picture of the comedian wearing a bright green patterned jacket, paired with white pants, as she sat in a floral-print chair. She wrote, "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place." Betty White 100th Birthday: Google Pays Tribute to the Late Star on Her Birth Anniversary With Search Easter Egg.

The assistant said the snap of Betty was taken on December 20 and she believes it is one of the final photos ever taken of her. The Golden Girls star died at her Los Angeles home at age 99 on December 31, just a little over two weeks before what would have been her milestone birthday. According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Betty died of a cerebrovascular accident or a stroke. She suffered the stroke six days before she died. Betty White Birth Anniversary: 7 Quotes by the Legendary Actress That Teach Us How To Live a Happy Life.

Betty White's Assistant Shares Her Last Pic

From Kiersten - Betty White’s assistant. One of Betty’s last photos. Taken December, 20. pic.twitter.com/jlN2fqnw1F — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 17, 2022

Tributes poured in from the likes of Debra Messing, Andy Cohen, LeAnn Rimes, Ellen DeGeneres, Mario Lopez, Seth Meyers, Viola Davis, Katie Couric, Reese Witherspoon, Kristin Chenoweth and more.

