Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The much-awaited first song from Neetu Kapoor's upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been unveiled, promising the ultimate dance anthem.

Composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, with vocals from Payal Dev and Divya Kumar, Senti sounds a perfect choice for every family gathering. The lyrics have been penned by Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, and Mohsin Shaikh.

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The song bursts with infectious energy as lead stars Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor let loose, dancing to their fullest. They are very soon joined by Riddhima Kapoor and others who dive headfirst into the madness.

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Making the moment even more special, Riddhima's daughter Samara also appears in the song, dancing alongside her mother and grandmother.

Kapil Sharma shared his thoughts on Senti and said, "For me, Senti is all about good vibes and togetherness. It's the kind of song you'd want to play when you're surrounded by family and friends, just enjoying the moment. Shooting it didn't feel like work at all we were simply having fun on set. Working with Neetu ji, Riddhima, Sadia, Sharad Sir, and the entire cast was truly lovely. The stunning locations of Shimla added a special charm, it was like cherry on the cake. And I have to say, Payal Dev and Divya Kumar have brought so much life into the song, beautifully composed by Payal and Aditya Dev. The choreography by Ganesh Acharya is definitely a highlight for me," as per a press release.

Earlier this month, the makers announced the film's release date along with the first official poster.

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"Daadi is breaking the internet -- and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z -- all are invited," the makers captioned the post.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies Production, the film is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal in key roles.

Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in cinemas on May 8, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)