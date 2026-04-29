CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: How to Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in When Released

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results soon, following the completion of exams held between February 17 and April 10. This year, the board introduced an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, a digital evaluation process aimed at improving accuracy and reducing manual errors.

The shift to digital correction has raised expectations of an earlier result declaration compared to previous years. In 2025, CBSE announced Class 12 results on May 13, but the streamlined process this year could lead to a shorter evaluation timeline. CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Anticipation Builds for Late April/Early May Declaration.

Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Results

To handle heavy traffic on result day, CBSE has authorised multiple official platforms where students can access their scores:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Students can also check their results through the UMANG app and via SMS services, ensuring access for those with limited internet connectivity.

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Submit the details to log in.

CBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the digital marksheet for future use.

Digital Evaluation and Result Timeline

The newly implemented OSM system enables examiners to assess answer sheets digitally, reducing the need for physical handling and manual tabulation. The system also automates parts of the verification process, which can help minimise discrepancies.

Education experts suggest that this transition could speed up the overall evaluation cycle. While CBSE has not confirmed an official date, the use of digital tools is expected to play a key role in expediting result processing. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Soon at cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 result announcement follows the declaration of Class 10 results on April 15. This year, 24,71,777 students appeared for the secondary examinations, of which 23,16,008 passed.

For Class 12, CBSE is expected to match or improve last year’s overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent. A detailed performance analysis, including gender-wise and region-wise data, will be released along with the results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).