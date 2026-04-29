‘Jana Nayagan’: Why Are Villagers in Madurai Protesting Against Thalapathy Vijay’s Upcoming Film?

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Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political thriller Jana Nayagan has encountered a fresh obstacle as residents of several villages near Usilampatti launched a coordinated protest this week. The demonstrators, primarily from Papapatti, Pagathevanpatti, and Peyampatti, have accused the film's creators of misrepresenting their community and disrespecting local history. This development adds a significant hurdle to the movie's journey toward a global theatrical release. Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Targeted for May 8 Release Following 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results.

Madurai Villagers Call Out ‘Jana Nayagan’ Over Misrepresentation

According to a report by The Times of India, the protest reached a boiling point on Tuesday (April 28) when villagers raised black flags outside their homes as a mark of dissent. The central grievance involves allegations that the film includes scenes inaccurately depicting the history of by-elections in the region.

Papapatti, in particular, has a sensitive history regarding its status as a reserved constituency, and residents claim the film’s portrayal of these events is factually incorrect and taints the reputation of their locality.

Local leaders have expressed that they will not tolerate their village’s name being used to create a false narrative that hurts community sentiments. In response, the protesters have issued a formal set of demands to the filmmakers and the state government, seeking a formal apology from lead actor Vijay and director H Vinoth.

Furthermore, they are calling for the immediate deletion of all scenes that refer to or depict the villages in a negative light and have requested that the Tamil Nadu government stay the film's release until these corrections are made.

‘Jana Nayagan’ and Its Pre-Release Hurdles

This latest controversy adds to an already turbulent production cycle for Jana Nayagan. Originally intended for a festive January release, the film has faced a series of setbacks, including a legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over concerns regarding religious harmony.

Additionally, the project suffered a blow earlier this month when high-definition clips were leaked online, leading to multiple arrests by cybercrime officials. As Vijay’s final cinematic project before his full-scale entry into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the film has become a lightning rod for both social and political debate. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date: Vijay’s Political Thriller To Clash With Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ or Dhanush’s ‘Kara’? Here’s What We Know.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features a high-profile cast including Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. Despite the mounting challenges in Madurai, the producers are currently targeting a May 8, 2026, release date, though an official response to the villagers' specific allegations has yet to be issued.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).