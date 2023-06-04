Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 4 (ANI): Actor Neha Solanki, who will be seen playing the titular role in the upcoming show 'Titli', talked about playing a florist and shared how she prepared herself for portraying the character on-screen.

She said, "Ever since I got to know that I will be playing the character of a florist, I was very excited about it. As I hail from Nainital, I have always been surrounded by different types of flowers since childhood. When I was young, during school breaks, I often visited the flower valleys. It seems like I manifested the role of a florist as I have grown up around flowers. Flowers are a beautiful creation and they always cheer up my mood."

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari and Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Visit Bina Kak in Rajasthan (View Pics).

Neha added that recently she visited Mumbai's famous Dadar flower market where she interacted with the people around her.

"Recently, I came across the famous flower market of Mumbai in Dadar and decided to visit it with my friends. I interacted with the florists and flower vendors there and observed their body language and how they interact with the customers, to attain perfection in my character as a florist. I was gifted a flower bracelet by a lady there, which was a very sweet gesture by her, and have still kept it with me," she added.

Also Read | Elliot Page Reveals He Had ‘Secret Relationship’ With Kate Mara in Upcoming Memoir Pageboy.

Speaking about her experience of meeting flower sellers, she shared, " It was a good experience to interact with the flower vendors. They were very humble, even though the market was crowded they always adorned a smile. The flower market visit was very helpful. I got a chance to learn new things for my character Titli, a florist."

'Titli' will be airing on June 6 on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)