Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show Taj, and Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who are rumoured to be dating, are currently on a vacation in Rajasthan. Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak took to her Instagram recently and dropped a few pictures with Aditi and Siddharth. Along with the pictures, Bina wrote, "Happiest when the children visit me at home."

In the first photo, Aditi sat on the stairs while Bina posed near her. A dog was also seen in the frame with them. In the picture, Aditi wore a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Bina was seen in an all-white outfit. The second picture has Aditi, Siddharth and Bina posing for the camera.

Check Out Bina Kak's Post:

Aditi and Siddharth were seen together flying out of Mumbai on Friday (June 2) There have been speculations around Aditi and Siddharth dating each other as they are often spotted together. However, they haven't confirmed or denied the reports of them dating. The two actors met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.

