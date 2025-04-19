Los Angeles [US], April 19 (ANI): There's great news for gamers out there as new 'Star Wars' video is expected to be launched next year.

As per Variety, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm are joining hands for "Star Wars Zero Company," a new single-player turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars era in the Star Wars universe.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit To Be Part of Sajid Nadiadwala's Next Project? 'Dhak Dhak' Actress Sparks Excitement Among Fans After Being Spotted at Producer's Office in Juhu.

Developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, "In 'Star Wars Zero Company,' players will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer, to command an elite squad of cunning operatives through a gritty and authentic story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars. As an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, Zero Company must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds and take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked."

The game, which was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan on Saturday, will include a cast of new Star Wars characters that are customizable within a player's squad.

Also Read | Shine Tom Chacko Granted Bail in 'Drug Use' Case.

"Star Wars Zero Company" will be released in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)