Los Angeles [US], February 13 (ANI): A new trailer of 'Until Dawn' film was released on Thursday evening.

Sony Pictures also unveiled the captivating posters along with the trailer. Helmed by acclaimed director David F. Sandberg, this gripping thriller is based on the legendary PlayStation Studios game.

It is scheduled to be released in Indian cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Have a look at the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8ItRx1SNgw&feature=youtu.be

An official synopsis of the film read, "When Clover (Ella Rubin) and her friends enter a desolate valley searching for her missing sister, they step into a nightmare beyond imagination. A masked killer hunts them down, ending their lives in brutal, twisted ways--only for them to wake up and relive the same night again. But the terror evolves with every cycle, the killer's attacks more unpredictable, the stakes deadlier than ever. How many chances do they have left? Can they survive...until dawn?"

Until Dawn, a horror drama, features a stellar cast, including Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare, with a screenplay by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman. (ANI)

