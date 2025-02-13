Cobra Kai fans might be going through a roller coaster of emotions as the third part of the sixth season of the popular series has finally aired. The finale season of Cobra Kai was divided into three parts, each consisting of five episodes. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday (February 13), follows the Karate championship, the Sekai Taikai tournament. The tournament is an important event as it will decide the future of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai. Critics who have already binge-watched the latest part of the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka series have shared their reviews online. ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3 Trailer: A Nostalgic Journey Comes To End With Glimpse of the Past and Teases of the Future for Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Going by the majority of reviews, critics are highly impressed with how the makers have chosen to end the series, a continuation of the classic Karate Kid franchise starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Praising how they have carried on the legacy, a critic wrote, "It manages to continue those '80s movie vibes we love about the original films." Go through more detailed reviews below.

Collider: "When it comes to legacy sequels, Cobra Kai is far and away one of the best. It manages to continue those '80s movie vibes we love about the original films but reinvents the tropes by giving us a new point of view (Johnny was right). It's funny, action-packed, cheesy, and simultaneously nostalgic and new. Cobra Kai might finally be ending, but it never dies."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3:

Screen Rant: "Cobra Kai's finale excels at looking back, paying tribute to the stories that inspired it, and showing off the next generation of fighters. While there are moments where it feels as though it is jumping from one moment to the next in rapid succession, the series finishes on a strong note. The three-part finale was not necessary and it ultimately made season 6 feel fragmented, but by treating the final five episodes as a finale in their own right, the writers used the remaining time extremely well and tied the series back to the original Karate Kid films."

SlashFilm: "Though individually, the three parts of season 6 felt slow and incomplete, together they make for one of the best seasons of the show, particularly because part 3 has some of the best episodes in the entire show. "Cobra Kai" has always been good at knowing how to weaponize nostalgia in the right ways, and the final episodes are all about looking back so you can look forward. There are plenty of references, homages, direct callbacks, and outright recreations of moments from the very first "Karate Kid" in these episodes, and they never feel like the writers nodding at the audience."

