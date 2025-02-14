Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre recently launched its sixth landmark visual art exhibit, 'Light into Space', at the Art House, with an exclusive preview night attended by several cultural enthusiasts.

Curated by the New York-based Dia Art Foundation, the showcase shines a light on the pathbreaking Light & Space art movement, a revolutionary visual art ethos of the 1960s and 70s originating in Southern California. The works of iconic American artists like John Chamberlain, Mary Corse, Walter De Maria, Dan Flavin, Nancy Holt, Robert Irwin, Robert Smithson, and French artist Francois Morellet occupy four floors of NMACC's dedicated visual arts space, using the dynamic interplay of light and environment to create immersive experiences that interact with the audience and challenge fixed perceptions of reality.

Isha Ambani unveiled 'Light into Space' in the presence of Jessica Morgan, Nathalie de Gunzburg Director and Curator, and Min Sun Jeon, Assistant Curator at Dia Art Foundation, along with other esteemed delegates.

Take a look at the pictures from the launch

Brought together as a comprehensive exhibit in India for the very first time, the visually stunning artworks at this exhibit draw life from an illusive environment and industrial materials like fluorescent lights, polished metal and plastic, and large-scale installations involving mirrors, lights and reflective paint to create a sensorial exploration that will alter the way one experiences art. Moving beyond the traditional canvas and established forms like paintings and sculptures, this showcase renders your interactions with each piece participatory, unique, and irreplicable!

'Light into Space' will remain on view till 11th May 2025 at the Art House. (ANI)

