A story of crime, culture, and justice unfolds today with the premiere of Heist of Hyderabad, an exclusive documentary now available on DocuBay. This

gripping film takes an in-depth look at one of the most audacious crimes in Indian history - the daring 2018 heist at the iconic Nizam Museum. Thieves made off with a priceless royal artefact, forever impacting not just the city's history but India’s cultural legacy. ‘Heist of Hyderabad’ Trailer: DocuBay’s Upcoming Show Unravels India’s Biggest Museum Heist, Premiering on February 13 (Watch Video).

In this documentary, viewers will follow the investigation that unravelled this high-stakes crime. While the artefact was valued in crores, its true worth lay in its deep cultural significance to India. What drove the thieves to commit such a brazen act? How did a determined police force manage to crack the case when many similar museum thefts remain unsolved?

Through exclusive interviews, expert insights, and rare archival footage, Heist of Hyderabad provides a riveting behind-the-scenes account of the relentless pursuit that ultimately led to the artefact’s recovery. The documentary highlights the dedication and commitment required to preserve India’s heritage, no matter the cost.

Anjani Kumar, IPS Officer on Duty at the time of the incident, says, "The Heist of Hyderabad was not just a theft; it was India’s biggest museum heist, targeting an artefact of immense cultural value. As part of the investigation, we were determined not only to recover the stolen treasure but also to uphold the heritage of our nation. This documentary takes you inside the case, showcasing the relentless pursuit that led to the eventual recovery. It serves as a powerful reminder that crimes against our cultural legacy will not go unpunished, and justice will always prevail when it is pursued." ‘Fanatics’ or Fans? DocuBay Drops Allu Arjun Special Promo of Their Upcoming Documentary a Day After ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede in Hyderabad.

Heist of Hyderabad is now streaming exclusively on DocuBay, produced by Banijay. Don't miss this must-watch true-crime documentary chronicling a high-stakes race to recover a stolen piece of history.

