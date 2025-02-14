Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple in the most heartwarming way. The couple exchanged V-day wishes over a video call. Valentine’s Day 2025: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Lock Their Love Forever at the Iconic Love Lock Bridge (View Pics and Video).

Pulkit Samrat is away shooting for his OTT debut Glory in Punjab. They used social media to share a glimpse of their adorable long-distance celebration full of love, laughter, and heartfelt moments.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Celebrate Love Over a Video Call Amid Work Commitments

They captioned their post, "Long distance wala valentine!", along with three red heart emojis. Netizens could not stop gushing over the couple's sweet exchange.

An Insta user wrote, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder".

Another one shared, "Happy Valentine's cuties".

The third comment read, "Aww so cutee".

For the unaware, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15, 2024 at ITC Grand, Manesar. Dropping sneak peeks from their dreamy wedding on the internet, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!.”

Work-wise, Pulkit Samrat will soon be making his OTT debut with Glory. Touted to be a sports crime series, the project will see him in the role of a boxer. Produced by Atomic Films, Glory enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

On another hand, Kriti Kharbanda has been roped in for the latest season of the show Rana Naidu. The second installment of the popular series will see Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles, along with others. Rana Naidu season 2 marks Kriti Kharbanda's debut in the OTT space. Valentine’s Day 2025: Karan Johar’s Witty Message Celebrates the Joy of Being Single, Says ‘Today Is the Day You Feel Victorious’ (View Post).

Thrilled about her OTT debut, the diva shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of Rana Naidu Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.

