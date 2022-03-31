Nupur Sanon has joined Ravi Teja for the upcoming pan India film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. Sharing the announcement on her Instagram handle on Thursday, Nupur wrote, "Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao. My first ever Pan India Film. Let's do this biggg!" Selfiee: Nushrratt Bharuccha Begins Shooting for Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-Starrer in Bhopal.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a periodic film in the era of 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Check Out Nupur Sanon's Instagram Post Below:

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

