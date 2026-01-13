Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has returned to the big screen with his latest family entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which opened in theatres today, January 13, 2026. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film aims to capture the festive Sankranti audience with a blend of domestic comedy and emotional drama. Early reactions from social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), suggest a positive start for the veteran actor. ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Row: Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Court Order Blocking Ratings for Chiranjeevi’s Film on Ticketing Platforms (View Post).

Netizens Review ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’

The film follows Ram (Ravi Teja), a man whose life becomes increasingly complicated as he navigates the friction between his wife, Balamani (played by Dimple Hayathi), and a woman he meets during a trip to Spain, Manasa (played by Ashika Ranganath).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignapthi’:

Viewers have noted that the premise of a man caught between two relationships is a familiar trope in Telugu cinema. Kishore Tirumala’s film was heavily criticised for its outdated storyline and forced comedy throughout the film. Sharing his honest opinion about the film, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi An Entertainer with a Few Comedy Blocks That Work Out, but Goes Over the Top Elsewhere!"

Another user called the film a " A Decent Festive Mass Maharaja entertainer" and rated it 3/5. Chiranjeevi Fan Dies of Suspected Heart Attack While Watching ‘Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu’ in Hyderabad Theatre.

‘Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ X Review

#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi is being hyped way more than it deserves. A wafer-thin story, recycled screenplay, and comedy that clicks only in bits. First half survives, second half drags badly to a weak finish. Ravi Teja is better than his recent films. It’s not a comeback. — DeepakReviews13 (@DeepakReviews13) January 13, 2026

‘A Decent Festive Mass Maharaja Entertainer’

#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi Review - A Decent Festive Mass Maharaja entertainer - 3/5 💥💥💥 Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl totally on vintage mode with many fun moments on screen 🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉 This Man #Satya completely stolen the show and taken the film 🎥 to next level 🔥… pic.twitter.com/Dd49ew0GK0 — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) January 13, 2026

A User Wrote -

#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi An Entertainer with a Few Comedy Blocks That Work Out, but Goes Over the Top Elsewhere! The film has a very thin storyline with a screenplay that has been seen many times. Director Kishore Tirumala manages to deliver a few comedy blocks that work,… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 13, 2026

#BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi Review – Dull!

#BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi (Telugu|2026) - THEATRE. Glad Ravi Teja steps out of d Mass Avatar. Ashika & V.Kishore Gud. Satya Irritates. Glamour Songs. Outdated Storyline & Cliche Forced Comedy Scenes throughout. Hardly few scenes bring laugh in this 2Hrs Flat Drama. DULL! pic.twitter.com/6uerkOJ5FN — CK Review (@CKReview1) January 13, 2026

#BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi Second Half Disappoints

watched #BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi, and it feels like old wine in an old bottle. only a few comedic moments worked. Ravi Teja is just okay, but nothing particularly noteworthy. The second half is totally 😶‍🌫️🙏😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/gv3S0G0dwo — hk (@eskoosme) January 13, 2026

More About ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’

The cast of Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignapthi also includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sudhakar and Muralidhar, among others, in key roles. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and presented by Zee Studios.

