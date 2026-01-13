Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has returned to the big screen with his latest family entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which opened in theatres today, January 13, 2026. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film aims to capture the festive Sankranti audience with a blend of domestic comedy and emotional drama. Early reactions from social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), suggest a positive start for the veteran actor. ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Row: Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Court Order Blocking Ratings for Chiranjeevi’s Film on Ticketing Platforms (View Post).

Netizens Review ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’

The film follows Ram (Ravi Teja), a man whose life becomes increasingly complicated as he navigates the friction between his wife, Balamani (played by Dimple Hayathi), and a woman he meets during a trip to Spain, Manasa (played by Ashika Ranganath).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignapthi’:

Viewers have noted that the premise of a man caught between two relationships is a familiar trope in Telugu cinema. Kishore Tirumala’s film was heavily criticised for its outdated storyline and forced comedy throughout the film. Sharing his honest opinion about the film, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi An Entertainer with a Few Comedy Blocks That Work Out, but Goes Over the Top Elsewhere!"

Another user called the film a " A Decent Festive Mass Maharaja entertainer" and rated it 3/5.

‘Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ X Review

‘A Decent Festive Mass Maharaja Entertainer’

A User Wrote -

#BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi Review – Dull!

#BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi Second Half Disappoints

More About ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’

The cast of Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignapthi also includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sudhakar and Muralidhar, among others, in key roles. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and presented by Zee Studios.

