Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for 'Selfiee' in Bhopal. Excited about the shoot, Nushrratt said, "I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special!" Selfiee: Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Female Leads in Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi’s Next (Watch Video).

'Selfiee', which also features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty, is being helmed by Raj Mehta. "Ofcourse my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride. I'm also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi Announce Their Collaboration for Driving Licence's Official Remake Through a Song Promo! (Watch Video).

I've enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on Selfiee," she added. Nushrratt also took to her social media to share a glimpse of the warm welcome she received on the sets from the production house.Meanwhile, Nushrratt is also waiting for the release of her film 'Hurdang'.

