Los Angeles [US], May 29 (ANI): The original cast of 'Hamilton' is all set to reunite at the Tony Awards.

As per Variety, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the ensemble of revolutionaries will come together for a special performance at the 78th Tony Awards in honor of the show's 10th anniversary.

In addition to Miranda, who wrote book and music for the show in addition to starring in it, returning performers will include Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Javier Munoz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene are also likely to attend the event.

"Hamilton" was a Tony Awards juggernaut, winning 11 prizes, including the statue for best musical. It also won Grammys, Oliviers, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show was filmed and later released on Disney+ in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, where it became a streaming hit, as per Variety.

Tony Awards 2025 will be held on June 8. (ANI)

