Disney’s new film Lilo & Stitch is performing exceptionally well for the studio, though its success may come with an unfavourable consequence - reigniting Disney’s temporarily stagnant obsession with live-action remakes of its animated classics. A remake of the 2002 animated film of the same name, Lilo & Stitch was released in theatres on May 23, 2025. ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movie Review: Furry Alien Antics Aside, Maia Kealoha and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong’s Sisterly Bonding Makes This Remake Endearing!

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film stars Maia Kealoha in her debut role, alongside Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B Vance, Zach Galifianakis, Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee. Chris Sanders reprises his role as the voice of Stitch, the mischievous furry alien.

Despite being in theatres for only a week, Lilo & Stitch has already grossed USD 392.6 million against a reported budget of $100 million, making it a clear box-office success. This comes in stark contrast to Disney’s previous live-action offering, Snow White, which was a major disappointment and reportedly led the studio to pause its planned live-action remakes.

Watch the Trailer of 'Lilo & Stitch':

Lilo & Stitch was released alongside Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, touted as Tom Cruise’s final Mission: Impossible film. Yet, despite competing against a blockbuster led by one of the few remaining global superstars, Lilo & Stitch has outpaced the eighth Mission: Impossible instalment both globally and in the US. From ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ to ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ – 7 Big Hollywood Movies of 2025 That Underperformed at Box Office.

Its opening-week global earnings have already eclipsed the lifetime collections of several major 2025 releases. Below are seven Hollywood films whose box-office totals Lilo & Stitch has surpassed:

1. Mickey 17 – USD 131.8 million

2. Dog Man – USD 144.9 million

3. Final Destination: Bloodlines* – USD 189 million

4. Snow White – USD 205.4 million

5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning* – USD 222 million

6. Sinners – USD 340 million

7. Thunderbolts* – USD 358 million

*Running in theatres.

Will Lilo & Stitch cross the USD 1 billion mark? As of now, no Hollywood film in 2025 has achieved this feat, though A Minecraft Movie came close with USD 941 million. Currently, the highest-grossing film of 2025 - and the only one to surpass USD 1 billion globally this year - is the Chinese animated sequel Ne Zha 2, with a staggering USD 1.9 billion.

