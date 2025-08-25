Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha, are set to welcome their first child together.

Parineeti announced the news on Instagram with a picture of a cake that read "1+1=3," followed by a tiny baby's feet. She also added a short clip of the couple walking hand in hand. The actress shared the post with the caption, "Our little universe... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Soon after the Ishaqzaade actress made the announcement, fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently became a mother, commented, "Congratulations, darling."

Bhumi Pednekar also wrote, "Congratulations." Nimrat Kaur added, "Stay blessed. Many, many congratulations!!!"

Mother of two, Neha Dhupia, wrote, "Congratulations... welcome to the best hood."

Interestingly, Raghav had earlier hinted at their family plans on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. During a lighthearted chat with Kapil Sharma, he said, "Denge, aapko denge... good news jaldi denge," which left Parineeti surprised at the time.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics attended the ceremony.

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)

