New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Pabitra Margherita, who studied textiles in college and is now the Union Minister of State for Textiles, walked as the showstopper during the showcase of India's sustainable heritage weaves at the Bharat Tex 2025 here in the national capital's Bharat Mandapam.

The fashion sequence was curated by designer Daniel Syiem, a renowned designer from Shillong. The showcase was called 'Earthloom - Threads of Heritage,'.

The Union Minister, who also is the Minister of State of External Affairs, said it was a proud moment wearing one's identity.

"It was indeed a proud moment to wear our identity, the Eri silk at the show and present it to a diverse audience," Pabitra Margherita wrote on his X timeline, sharing a clip of his walk.

During the fashion sequence at Bharat Tex 2025, he donned an Eri-silk-made shawl and a waistcoat. Pabitra Margherita is an ambassador of indigenous and tribal textiles, and one can gauge his love for them just by looking at his social media timelines.

The minister also lauded the Aalekh Foundation and the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry for celebrating the rich textile traditions.

"Strutting down the runway reminded me of my younger days, only this time, the spotlight was on our weavers and designers and their timeless creations," the Union minister recalled his younger self.

Building on the success of Bharat Tex's first edition, Bharat Tex-2025 which ran from Ferbruary 14-17 aims to establish itself as a premier international industry platform.

The event eatured exhibitions, knowledge sessions, thematic discussions, G2G meetings, B2B networks, MoUs, product launches, and interactive pavilions. It attracted top policymakers, global CEOs, international exhibitors, and buyers.

Bharat Tex-2025 focus was on transforming the textile industry into a futuristic domain of growth and development, with pavilions dedicated to sustainability, circularity, and digitization. The event featured interactive fabric testing zones, product demonstrations, and master classes by experienced craft persons.

India takes pride in its rich textile heritage, and Bharat Tex-2025 showcases the country's solid foundation of tradition, innovation, and sustainability. The event reinforces India's position as a pioneer in sustainable textile manufacturing, leading the world across the entire value chain. (ANI)

