YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is facing legal trouble as multiple FIRs have been filed against him over his controversial "parents having sex" remark on standup comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL). Following the massive backlash, the 31-year-old quickly apologized for his remark, but the internet continued to lash out at him. While many celebrities have shown support for him, others have criticized him. Amid this, Saurav Gurjar, former WWE wrestler and Mahabharat actor, called out Ranveer for his remark and demanded strict action against him. Did Ranveer Allahbadia Apologise to Contestant After the ‘Parents Sex’ Joke? Audience Member From the Controversial ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode Reveals What Really Happened (Watch Video).

Saurav Gurjar Warns Ranveer Allahbadia Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Saurav Gurjar said that Ranveer Allahbadia should not be forgiven for his remarks and urged authorities to take strict action against him. Expressing his anger, he said, "Even I watch Ranveer's podcasts, but whatever he did on the show cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behaviour, then more people like will say similar things ahead. He has crossed all limits. In order to save the next generation, our society society and religion, action needs to be taken against such people.

Saurav Gurjar Lashes Out at Ranveer Allahbadia

He former WWE wrestler added, "Freedom of speech doesn't mean that you can have the liberty to speak nonsense. I request the Maharashtra Government and the Central Government to take strict action against him. I am very angry right now. I don't want to use foul language, but if I meet him anywhere in person, no one, including his security, can save him from me for what he said on the show." ‘Free Samay Raina’: Rapper Badshah Supports Comedian at Vadodara Concert Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (Watch Viral Video).

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

The whole controversy involving Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent erupted after Ranveer made an insensitive remark about parents on IGL. In a clip from the episode that went viral, Ranveer could be asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Appear Before It on February 24.

The controversy has sparked divided opinions on social media, with some calling Ranveer's comments inappropriate while others argue that the joke was made on a show famous for dark humour.

