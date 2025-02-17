Hum TV’s cause-based show, Tan Man Neel O Neel has been a gripping, important and emotional commentary on various key social issues that continue to grip countries across the world. From the struggle for women to find and fight for their autonomy to the challenges of men who want to pursue creative fields - Tan Man Neel O Neel captured the riveting stories of people who were relatable and likeable and then gave them an ending which was all too real. Tan Man Neel O Neel’s finale episode brought this beautiful saga to a heartbreakingly realistic end, with a climax that is sure to stir everyone who watches it and a tribute to the real-life victims accused of blasphemy. These are the umpteen victims who have suffered because of this largely prominent social issue - the enticement of mobs in the name of religion. Pakistan Blasphemy Case: Woman Sentenced to Death for Blasphemy Amid Ongoing Human Rights Concerns.

The last episode of Tan Man Neel O Neel shows a high-spirited Rabi (Played by Sehar Khan) informing Sonu (played by Shuja Asad) and Moon (Played by Ali Ammar) that their new found business of event management finally has a client. They excitedly prepare and plan for everything from the entertainment plan to the catering and are all set to successfully complete the event. The show goes on to highlight how a single person with a vendetta can turn any story around as Mohammad Usman Javed’s Kami, overcome with jealousy, tries to put an end to Moon and Sonu by falsely accusing them of performing blasphemous dances at religious places.

What follows is a ruthless mob attack that not only leads to the death of Sonu, Moon and Rabi; but also costs their family their life. Kami’s own father is also killed in this rabid attack, which was initiated by him. The compelling climax of the show captures the realities of the cost you pay for enticing the mob, as Kami himself is also trashed by them when he tries to protect his father. The pain-filled voice of Hassan Badshah fills our screen as the hard-hitting lyrics “Hum khud hi apne kaatil, hum khud hi apne dushman” plays when the mob from their own locality, runs after the lead characters, bloodthirsty for their life.

The show delivered an impactful and blunt message against mob mentality and did so while honouring and remembering the real-life victims of mob attacks across Pakistan. Of the many stories that are believed to be an inspiration for the compelling drama, the most prominent ones are Mughees and Muneeb, who hailed from Sialkot and were brutally lynched to death in 2010. The 2017 mob lynching of university student Mashal Khan is also believed to be a story that Tan Man Neel O Neel set to honour. The song also gives us a still from Pakistan’s Jaranwala, where over 900 Christian families tried to flee under the fear of mob attacks in just 2023. The video also captured the mourning mother of the Srilankan Man - Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan, in 2021. Stills of the woman who was surrounded by goons who tried to make her strip down her kurti with Arabic text, in Gulberg, Lahore, just last year, were also included in this song. Several other cases of mob lynching and extremist practices that made national and international news were also subtly integrated into the climax song.

Tan Man Neel O Neel, literally translating to both body and soul are blue, does a stellar job of capturing how a cold-hearted attempt that takes an extremist turn can not just lead to the pain and suffering of hundreds but often leaves the world with nothing more than cold corpses and barely a story on the real people and their real stories. With a mere 11-episode arc, this show managed to deliver some compelling and strong messages from the get-go and continued to do so in its finale episode.

Whether it was the subtlety with which the subject of male assault was treated when the lead character, Moon - was abused by a politician or the softness of the love story of Rabi and Sonu - the show is filled with various positive tropes that are sure to leave a strong mark for years to come. And while the ending is sombre, the fact that those who instigated the acts of violence were left unchecked was as close to reality as the story could go. At the end of the day, the show reminds us that the first step to end these rising cases of hate crimes and mob attacks is to be the voice of reason who thinks before acting and makes sure that those around you do the same.

