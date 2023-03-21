Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday celebrated three years of her critically acclaimed movie 'Kesari'.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a video of her version of the 'Teri Mitti' song.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This one was special.#4YearsOfKesari #TeriMitti."

Parineeti also shared a couple of clips from the movie to celebrate this occasion on Insta stories.

In one of the posts, she shared a collage of her stills from 'Kesari' along with the song 'Ve Maahi' by Arijit Singh.

Next Parineeti re-shared a clip of the song 'Teri Mitti'. A song which still gives goosebumps every time we hear it.

The four-minute-forty-seven second is a loud cry of warriors who sacrificed their lives for the soil of their nation. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song has been crooned by singer B Praak and the music has been composed by Arko.

She also posted a fun and romantic video featuring herself and Akshay.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film released on March 21, 2019, was hailed for its music background. The period drama, which featured Parineeti and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. (ANI)

