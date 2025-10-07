Dharma Productions returned to the romcom space with their latest release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, alongside Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key supporting roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak and Govinda Naam Mera, the film marked the production house’s renewed attempt to revive the genre that once brought them consistent success. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good!
Released in theatres on October 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari received lukewarm reviews from critics and a tepid response from audiences. Its box office prospects were further hampered by a direct clash with Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed Kantara Chapter 1. Despite being mounted on a substantial budget of INR 80 crore, the romcom has so far managed to gross only INR 45.6 crore worldwide, with collections already slowing. Although it is too early to officially declare it a flop, trade analysts have expressed disappointment over its underwhelming performance.
The film’s sluggish run is symptomatic of a broader trend for Dharma Productions, which has struggled to replicate its pre-pandemic box office dominance. While the banner has delivered a couple of commercial successes in the past four years, the ratio of flops to hits has been strikingly lopsided, often despite featuring big stars and ambitious productions. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Underperforms in Its Opening Weekend – Find Out How!
Even critically appreciated titles such as Kill, Dhadak 2 and Homebound failed to convert praise into substantial ticket sales, adding to Dharma’s challenges in a rapidly changing post-pandemic theatrical landscape.
Dharma Productions: Box Office Track Record Since 2021
1. Sooryavanshi (2021)
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh and Kumud Mishra
Reported Budget: INR 160 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 293 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
2. Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli
Reported Budget: INR 120 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 139.5 crore
Box Office Verdict: Average
3. Liger (2022)
Director: Puri Jagannadh
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson
Reported Budget: INR 125 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 56.18 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
4. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan
Reported Budget: INR 400 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 431 crore
Box Office Verdict: Average
5. Selfiee (2023)
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Adah Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh
Reported Budget: INR 100 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 24.6 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
6. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
Director: Karan Johar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Tota Roy Chowdhury
Reported Budget: INR 160 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 357.5 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
7. Kill (2024)
Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan
Reported Budget: INR 20 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 48.11 crore
Box Office Verdict: Average
8. Yodha (2024)
Director: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Sunny Hinduja
Reported Budget: INR 55 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 53.68 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
9. Mr & Mrs Mahi
Director: Sharan Sharma
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Zarina Wahab
Reported Budget: INR 40 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 51.95 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
10. Bad Newz (2024)
Director: Anand Tiwari
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma and Ananya Panday
Reported Budget: INR 80 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 113.77 crore
Box Office Verdict: Average
11. Jigra (2024)
Director: Vasan Bala
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Vivek Gomber
Reported Budget: INR 80 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 56.93 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
12. Kesari Chapter 2 (2025)
Director: Karan Singh Tyagi
Cast: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday
Reported Budget: INR 150 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 145.01 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
13. Dhadak 2 (2025)
Director: Shazia Iqbal
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri
Reported Budget: INR 60 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 32.61 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
14. Homebound (2025)
Director: Neeraj Ghaywan
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor
Reported Budget: INR 25 crore
Worldwide Box Office: INR 2.65 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
The data reveals a worrisome trend for Dharma Productions. Since 2021, the studio has delivered only a handful of hits - Sooryavanshi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stand out as solid performers, while Brahmāstra scraped by with an average verdict despite its mammoth budget. However, the list of flops has far outweighed the successes, with high-profile misfires like Liger, Selfiee, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Kesari Chapter 2 denting the studio’s box office credibility.
With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggling to find its footing, Dharma Productions faces mounting pressure to reassess its theatrical strategies. While hits like Rocky Aur Rani prove that Dharma can still strike gold with the right mix of heart, humour and spectacle, its uneven track record suggests that consistent success will require a more adaptive and risk-aware strategy in the years ahead. To reclaim its box office dominance, the studio will need to diversify its storytelling approach, back innovative scripts, and recalibrate budgets to align with changing audience expectations.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).