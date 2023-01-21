Parineeti Chopra is the happiest today (Jan 21), as she has officially earned the title of a master scuba diver. The actress took to her Instagram and penned her heart out about finally fulfilling her nine-year-old dream. "All those years of focus, rescue training and hard work have paid off," a part of her post reads. Congo Pari! Code Name Tiranga Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Is on a Deadly Mission in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Spy Thriller Co-Starring Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra Is Master Scuba Diver:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

