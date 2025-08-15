New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his distinctive style, has captivated attention not only for his political prowess but also for his sartorial choices.

PM Modi's choice of headwear for India's 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today exemplifies his affinity for highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity and unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, wearing a saffron colour 'pagdi' with a tri-colour stole. He paired the headgear with a white kurta and churidar, along with an orange-coloured Nehru jacket.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Since 2014, PM Modi has made it a tradition to wear distinctive and colourful turbans for each Independence Day celebration, showcasing India's diverse and rich cultural heritage.

His headwear represents ethnic diversity, patriotism, and a distinct personal style.

In 2024, PM Narendra Modi wore a vibrant orange, yellow, and green Rajasthani leheriya-print turban with a white kurta, pyjama, and blue jacket. While in 2023, he wore a Rajasthani bandhani-print turban.

PM Modi wore a tricolour-themed turban in 2022 and a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail in 2021. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a captivating turban in shades of saffron and cream.

Pagadi is a locally used term for a turban used in the Indian subcontinent. Also, known as saafa in some parts, the kind of cloth used represents the region and community of the person.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the morning extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag.

Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft. PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day. (ANI)

