Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, returned with its 17th season on Monday (August 11). Adding a patriotic touch, the show is set to air a special Independence Day episode on August 15 at 9 PM, featuring officers from the Indian Armed Forces who played key roles during media briefings on Operation Sindoor. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 17: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Viewers to a New Season of Beloved Quiz Show, Calling It ‘Far More Than a Game Show’ (Watch Promo)

‘KBC 17’ Independence Day Special

In the promo released by Sony TV, Amitabh Bachchan warmly welcomed Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy to the show. During the episode, the officers shared insights on Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine Pakistani terror camps carried out on the morning of May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Armed Forces Share Operation Sindoor Details

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi explained why the operation was necessary, saying, "Pakistan yeh karta chala aa raha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha, sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya. (Pakistan has been doing this for years; it was important to answer back, which is why Operation Sindoor was planned)." Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted the speed of the operation, adding, "Raat ko ek baj kar paanch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya. (At night, between 1:05 am to 1:30 am, we ended their game in just 25 minutes)." ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17’: Favourite Quiz Show Returns With OG Host Amitabh Bachchan, Celebrates 25 Years of KBC, and Surprises Viewers With New Challenge and Lifeline (Read To Know)

Commander Prerna Deosthalee Confirm Civilian Safety in Operation Sindoor

Commander Prerna Deosthalee further reassured, "Targets were destroyed and koi bhi civilians ko koi harm nahi hua tha. (Targets were destroyed and no civilians were harmed)." Colonel Sofiya concluded with a message reflecting India’s new approach to national security: "This is a new India, with a new mindset."

‘KBC 17’ Independence Day 2025 Special - Watch Promo:

Amitabh Bachchan and Audience Chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

The episode ends with Amitabh Bachchan and the audience joining together to chant, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," making it a truly patriotic celebration. Fans can also stream this special Independence Day episode on Sony LIV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).