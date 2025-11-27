Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): Guwahati is preparing to host American music sensation Post Malone for his first-ever headline performance in India. Scheduled for December 8, at the Khanapara Veterinary College Ground.

It underscores the Northeast's growing significance in India's live music sector, reflecting the region's vibrant musical heritage and deeply engaged audiences.

Padmapani Bora, Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), said, "Assam is entering an exciting phase with the introduction of our Concert Tourism Policy, which aims to position the state as a preferred destination for international cultural experiences. Post Malone's debut headline performance in Guwahati is a major initiative in this direction, bringing global music talent to the region while creating wider economic and cultural opportunities."

With a rising youth demographic and increasing interest in large-scale international events, the Northeast is emerging as a key contributor to India's live entertainment market. Post Malone's concert is set to reinforce Guwahati's position as a destination capable of hosting world-class music experiences.

Reflecting on the development, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Post Malone's upcoming show in Guwahati represents an important milestone for India's live entertainment sector. The interest and anticipation we are witnessing from audiences across the Northeast reaffirm the region's readiness for global large-format experiences. Bringing an artist of his stature exclusively to Guwahati signals the growing depth of India's cultural appetite and the widening footprint of live entertainment beyond traditional metros. This concert is a significant step in our long-term commitment to building meaningful and high-quality experiences across emerging regions."

The concert is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in partnership with the Government of Assam. (ANI)

