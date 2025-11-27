Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty spent time with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the two exchanged views on cinema, the state’s cultural heritage and its ongoing development initiatives. Rishab took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures from the meet at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, in Panjim. The pictures featured the actor-filmmaker, his wife Pragathi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty Thanks His Direction Squad for ‘Standing Strong’ With Him (View Post)

Rishab Shetty Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Rishab Shetty Calls Meeting With Goa CM Pramod Sawant ‘Insightful’

Shetty said the meeting was warm and engaging, and that he was struck by the Chief Minister’s insights on Goa’s growing creative ecosystem and added that the discussion also touched upon the state’s vibrant cultural spirit “Had a wonderful time with the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, @drpramodpsawant Ji, at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panjim. Our conversation about Goa, cinema, development, and the state’s rich cultural spirit was insightful,” Rishab wrote as the caption.

About Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend' – Chapter 1

The actor’s latest release is the blockbuster Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine. Diwali 2025: Rishab Shetty’s Deepawali Celebration Includes ‘A Lifetime of Memories’ With Loved Ones (See Post)

About 'Kantara'

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law. Talking about the actor-filmmaker, Rishab made his acting debut in 2012 with Tuglak. He next played an important role in Ulidavaru Kandante and made his directorial debut with Ricky in 2016. His next directorial Kirik Party was a commercial success. He has since appeared in Bell Bottom, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Kantara.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rishab Shetty's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).