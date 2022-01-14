Preity Zinta with one of her twins (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta is definitely embracing motherhood.

On Friday, Preity took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of hugging one of her children. However, only back of the child is visible in the image.

"Mommy vibes," she captioned the post.

Preity's picture with the little one has left netizens in awe.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful picture. God bless you and your family," another one wrote.

In November 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The 'Veer Zaara' star posted a selfie with Gene and captioned the post, ''Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

The kids were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

