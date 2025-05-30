New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf", the prequel series to Prime Video's hit action show "The Terminal List", will debut on the streamer's platform on August 27.

"Dark Wolf" is co-created by Jack Carr, the author of "The Terminal List" book series and David DiGilio, who developed and served as a showrunner of “The Terminal List”, which came out in 2022.

The show will debut with its first three episodes on August 27, followed by new episodes weekly until the season finale on September 24, a press release said.

“Dark Wolf”, an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it, is set in the years prior to “The Terminal List”.

It tells the origin story of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.

Chris Pratt, who headlined the original show as James Reece, will reprise the part in the new series. They are joined by actors Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati, and Jared Shaw.

"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" is executive produced by Kitsch alongside Pratt through Indivisible Productions.

DiGilio, Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick executive produce through Hill District Media. PTI

