It's February 14 (Valentine’s Day), and the global film industry is once again placing romance at the centre of the cultural conversation. Valentine’s Day has long served as a catalyst for major theatrical re-releases and high-budget streaming debuts, reflecting cinema's enduring role in how we celebrate and interpret love. For Valentine’s Day 2026, we recommend you some movies and series to watch with your beloved. From the rain-soaked streets of Bengaluru to the scenic coasts of Jeju Island, this year’s curated selection offers a blend of nostalgic classics and fresh narratives. Valentine's Day vs Galentine’s Day vs Palentine’s Day: 2026 Dates, Origins, and Wishes.

For decades, movies have been the way we experience love's greatest highs and lows. There is something special about the way a simple story on screen can capture the feeling of a first glance or the ache of a goodbye. Whether it is a soft melody playing in the background of a rainy scene or a grand gesture in a crowded city, these films and series remind us that love is a story we all share. Valentine’s Day 2026 Theatrical Releases: 'O’ Romeo', 'Wuthering Heights' and More Films To Watch on February 14.

Valentine’s Day 2026 Watchlist

On Valentine's Day 2026, here's a list of 10 movies and series across languages and cultures to watch with the one you love!

1. ‘Saiyaara’ (Bollywood)

A runaway success from mid-2025, Saiyaara has returned to select Indian theatres just in time for the holiday. Directed by Mohit Suri, this musical drama follows the intertwined lives of Krish and Vaani, brought together by poetry and music, before a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s tests their bond. Known for its soul-stirring soundtrack, it remains a favourite for those who appreciate intense, emotional storytelling.

Where to watch: Netflix.

2. ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ (Korean)

This 2025 standout, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, was recently hailed by critics as a definitive K-drama. Set against the four seasons of Jeju Island, the series spans decades, following the rebellious Ae-sun and the steadfast Gwan-sik from the 1950s to the present. It is a "slice-of-life" masterpiece perfect for viewers who love a story that balances historical depth with personal growth.

Where to watch: Netflix.

3. ‘Premam’ (Malayalam)

A decade after its initial release, Premam remains the gold standard for Malayalam romantic comedies. The film chronicles the life of George through three distinct stages of his youth, featuring the iconic performances of Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi. Its realistic portrayal of infatuation, heartbreak, and eventual maturity continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Where to watch: JioHotstar.

4. ‘Mungaru Male’ (Kannada)

No list of South Indian romance is complete without the film that redefined Sandalwood cinema. Mungaru Male is famous for its poetic use of the monsoon as a metaphor for love. The story of Preetam and Nandini, set in the lush hills of Coorg, is as much a visual treat as it is a tragic tale of selfless love, making it a timeless choice for a rainy February night.

Where to watch: JioHotstar.

5. ‘Eternity’ (Hollywood)

Eternity stars Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller in a high-concept romantic fantasy. After an elderly couple passes away, they reunite in a "bureaucratic" afterlife where they must choose how to spend eternity. The arrival of a first husband from decades past complicates the decision, posing profound questions about soulmates and the choices we make.

Where to watch: Apple TV+.

6. ‘Even If This Love Disappears Tonight’ (Korean)

This film is a quintessential "tear-jerker" about a girl who loses her memory every day when she falls asleep. Her relationship is built on a series of daily "first dates" and a diary that preserves their history. It is a poignant exploration of living in the moment and the resilience of affection.

Where to watch: Netflix.

7. ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ (Bollywood)

A beloved classic from Yash Raj Films, this story explores the extraordinary lengths an ordinary man will go to for love. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the film centres on Surinder, a mild-mannered man who transforms himself into the flamboyant "Raj" to win the heart of his wife. It remains a definitive watch for those who believe that love is often found in the most mundane places.

Where to watch: Netflix.

8. ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (Korean)

Widely known as Goblin, this series is a staple of romantic fantasy. It follows an immortal protector of souls who must find his "human bride" to end his cursed immortality. With its sweeping cinematography, epic soundtrack, and the undeniable chemistry between Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, it offers a grand, supernatural take on destiny and devotion.

Where to watch: Netflix.

9. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ (Bollywood)

As a spiritual successor to the intense romances of the past decade, Tere Ishk Mein has captured the 2026 audience with its raw portrayal of obsession and sacrifice. Directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Dhanush, the film explores a complex, high-stakes love story set against a vibrant cultural backdrop, proving that tragic romance still holds a powerful grip on the box office.

Where to watch: Netflix.

10. ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (Bollywood)

A staple of Valentine’s playlists, this film captures the essence of modern relationships, friendship, and the conflict between wanderlust and stability. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone deliver career-defining performances in a story that celebrates the idea that some people are worth staying in one place for.

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you’re celebrating with a partner or enjoying your own company, these films and series offer warmth, emotion, and connection. In the end, they remind us that love, in all its forms, is always worth celebrating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).