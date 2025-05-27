As the Cannes Film Festival 2025 ends, the focus shifts back from the glam world of fashion and cinema to searching for new movies and series to watch on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. While for fans of Bollywood, we have Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Sikandar that released on Prime Video on May 25, fans of international content can now focus on binge-watching two new series on Netflix – Sirens from Hollywood, and South Korean drama Our Unwritten Seoul. What could be better? We caught the first episode of both Sirens and Our Unwritten Seoul that released on Netflix on May 22 and May 24 respectively. We found it intriguing that both shows streaming on the same platform and so close to each other revolved around the story of two sisters – a set of siblings and the other, twins. Let’s dig deeper and see what the Netflix shows are about.

‘Sirens’ Series on Netlix With Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock

Oh, boy! Julianne Moore excels in everything she touches, and in Sirens, you can’t take your eyes off her! As the superrich Michaela Kell aka Kiki is the caretaker of animals, the one with a kind demeanour and warm smile – and yet she is the mysterious and sad person, and turns out to be a cult goddess. Sirens is based on Elemeno Pea, a play by Molly Smith Metzler. Meghann Fahy of The White Lotus and The Bold Type fame has a pivotal role to the plot, and plays it well. She is one of the two sisters, Devon. She is making two ends meet, taking care of her father in his illness, and taking ‘chat therapy’ for her promiscuity. Through it all, Devon is the one who is determined to come to the rescue of her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) in spite of their differences.

But hey, don’t go by the pretty girls on the show. Sirens is not candy floss in spite of the gorgeousness on screen (as some would like to believe)! It’s a gripping thriller about power games and mysterious happenings in a luxurious neighbourhood, with a dash of humour, colour and sensuality. Sirens finishes in five episodes (all released at one go) that you can't wait to binge-watch. Enjoy the dark comedy! ‘Sirens’: Julianne Moore and Milly Alcock Team Up for Netflix Series Based on Molly Smith Metzler’s Play ‘Elemeno Pea’.

Official Trailer of 'Sirens' on Netflix - Watch Video:

Korean Series ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’ on Netflix With Park Bo Young as Twins

Park Bo Young is so good at essaying the twins Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae on the Korean series Our Unwritten Seoul, you wouldn’t believe it’s the same person. Almost like our very own Sridevi in Chaalbaaz (1989) or Hema Malini in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972). Except that, it’s not a ‘separated at birth’ story in the Korean drama. But the exchange of roles does happen, as is shown in most stories around twins or triplets and so on. Which means the actor ends up playing complicated versions of the twins. So, what is Our Unwritten Seoul about? Read on to know more. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Teaser: From Female VIPs to Gi-Hun Losing Right To Vote, Fans Spot Interesting Plot ‘Secrets’ in Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Show (Watch Video).

What Is the Plot of 'Our Unwritten Seoul'?

Our Unwritten Seoul has the twin Yoo Mi-rae being the ‘good-at-academics’ and ‘having-a-high-flying-career’ one. Yoo Mi-ji, meanwhile, is good at sports but is a so-called ‘good-for-nothing’ for having odd jobs and no career even at 30. As kids, the twin sisters always had each other’s backs, swapping tasks to save the other at home and school. Once they grow up, they drift apart – until a near tragedy brings them together again. And guess what, this time they don’t just switch tasks but exchange their lives. Of course, there will be complications at work and in their love life – with childhood sweetheart neighbour and classmate Lee Ho-soo (played by Park Jin-young aka Jinyoung of the K-Pop boy band GOT7) back into their lives. There’s the added attraction of Han Se-jin, a hedge fund guy who runs a farm now, where Mi-ji is employed and he takes an interest in her. How their life unfolds forms the rest of the series.

To be fair, the teen versions of Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae have been played equally well by Lee Jae-in. The Studio Dragon series is written by Lee Kang and directed by Park Shin-woo. Our Unwritten Seoul has released two episodes on Netflix as of May 25. Here are details of the forthcoming episodes of Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix.

Netflix Series ‘Our Unwritten Seoul' Trailer - Watch Video:

‘Our Unwritten Seoul’ Episode 3 and Remaining Episodes Release Date

Unlike Sirens, Our Unwritten Seoul will release two episodes every Saturday-Sunday, with a total of 12 episodes. Here’s the list containing the release date of each episode. The series ends on June 29, 2025.

Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 1 Release Date - May 24, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 2 Release Date - May 25, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 3 Release Date - May 31, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 4 Release Date - June 1, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 5 Release Date - June 7, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 6 Release Date - June 8, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 7 Release Date - June 14, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 8 Release Date - June 15, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 9 Release Date - June 21, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 10 Release Date - June 22, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 11 Release Date - June 28, 2025 Our Unwritten Seoul Episode 12 Release Date - June 29, 2025.

Here’s to binge-watching Sirens and anticipating what’s in the next episode of Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix!

