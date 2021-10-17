Popular Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma recently got engaged to Canadian politician Geet Grewal. On Saturday, Parmish took to his Instagram account and shared the news with his followers. He posted a string of images from his engagement ceremony, which was reportedly held in Canada. Uunchai: Anupam Kher Shares Glimpse of His First Look From Sooraj Barjatya’s Next (View Pic).

In one of the pictures, Parmish can be seen kissing his fiancee on her forehead. "The beginning of forever - P&G," he captioned the post. For the special occasion, Parmish chose to wear a black suit. Geet was spotted wearing a stunning lehenga. She teamed up her look with ethnic jewellery.

Parmish also thanked everyone for their best wishes.

Congratulations to Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal

"Thank you for your blessings and warm wishes," he wrote on Instagram Story.

For the unversed, Parmish, who's best known for his tracks 'Gaal Ni Kadni', and 'Chal Oye' among others, made his relationship with Geet Instagram official in August, and since then he has been posting pictures with Geet on social media. (ANI)

