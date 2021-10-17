Be it series, TV shows or movies, all are looking up for some great content on the OTT platforms. We have been witnessing some fabulous content on various streaming giants since quite a long time and looking forward to many more. Little Things Season 4, Sardar Udham, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Udanpirappe, Sanak are some of the popular releases that we have seen happen in this week. Maya and the Three Teaser: Zoe Saldaña’s Princess Maya Takes On Evil Warriors of the Mythical World in This Animated Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Well, now all eyes are upon the upcoming OTT releases that is slated for the following, starting October 18 with Succession S3 that will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. There are numerous releases happening on October 22 on various OTT platforms in various genres and languages such as Maya and the Three on Netflix, Rathnan Prapancha on Amazon Prime Video and more. Let’s take a look at the upcoming OTT releases of the week.

Series & TV Shows Set To Be Releases This Week

Netflix

1. Inside Job: October 22, 2021

2. Maya and the Three: October 22, 2021

3. Locke & Key S3: October 22, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Succession S3: October 18, 2021

Discovery+

1. Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay D: October 22, 2021

Movies Set To Be Released This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Rathnan Prapancha: October 22, 2021 | Kannada

ZEE5

1. Heads and Tales: October 22, 2021 | Telugu

AHA Video

1. Love Story: October 22, 2021 | Telugu

Theatrical Releases For October 22, 2021

PRIME

1. Bhavai

NON-PRIME

1. Babloo Bachelor

So these are some of the upcoming series and movies that you all are going to get to watch. Which one are you looking forward to? Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on OTT releases, theatrical releases and other news from the world of entertainment.

