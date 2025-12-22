Doha [Qatar], December 22 (ANI): Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), and Isha Ambani of India's Reliance Industries have signed a five-year strategic partnership between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and QM.

The collaboration will establish a series of Museum-in-Residence educational programmes in both India and Qatar, designed to introduce playful, museum-based learning experiences for children and provide educators with new tools to inspire creativity nationwide.

The ceremony took place at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha.

Connected by a shared belief in the power of education to spark creativity and the importance of cross-cultural exchange, QM and NMACC are jointly developing programmes to enrich early childhood learning.

While centred on the needs of young learners, these initiatives also equip teachersand volunteers with new tools, materials, and playful methodologies that empower them to innovate in the classroom.

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, said, "Qatar Museums and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre share the belief that creativity and cultural exchange are key to shaping a new generation of confident, empathetic young learners. Through this collaboration, led by Isha Ambani, a legacy of our Year of Culture with India, Qatar Museums will contribute its skills and experiences to the outstanding educational programmes of the Centre's already robust history and ever-expanding roster, providing educational tools and insights, helping them extend their reach in classrooms throughout India."

In India, NMACC will partner with Reliance Foundation (RF) to implement the programming across multiple regions, guided by QM specialists, including experts from the Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, who will deliver masterclasses and hands-on mentoring.

In keeping with NMACC's mission to bring the best of the world to India and share the best of India, with the world, each programme will be adapted to diverse learning contexts, strengthening the Centre's broader commitment to education and the arts.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, noted, "We are pleased to partner with Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Qatar Museums on this meaningful collaboration focused on children and education. At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we are committed to bringing global ideas to India while sharing India's rich cultural heritage with the world and creating world-class educational experiences for young people."

"Both Qatar Museums and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre believe that culture is where imagination begins, and education is where potential becomes real. Through this partnership, we aim to spark new forms of learning that empower every child to dream boldly and to learn confidently," added Isha Ambani. QM and NMACC will also work together to develop additional initiatives that encouragecreativity, empathy, and discovery. These programmes will be implemented in schools,anganwadis, and community centres across India, including in rural and underservedregions.

Maha Al Hajri, Acting Director of Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, said, "We are proud to launch this collaboration as part of Dadu's Museum-in-Residence programme, bringing the Light Atelier to new audiences in India. The Light Atelier, developed for children aged three to seven, creates immersive, hands-on learning environments that reflect Dadu's commitment to learning through play. As part of our learning-through-play philosophy, this Museum-in-Residence programme allows us to share Dadu's approach beyond our walls while creating meaningful cultural exchanges with partners like the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre."

This partnership marks a milestone in Qatar Museums' ongoing commitment to advancing education and cultural exchange globally, reflecting Qatar National Vision 2030's mission to invest in human and cultural development.

For NMACC, it is another step forward in identifying and bringing the best of global ideas to India's leading cultural centre. (ANI)

