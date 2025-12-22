After winning hearts with earlier musical highlights, Maddock Films unveils "Tera Aashiq", a deeply moving addition to the soundtrack of Ikkis - a song that distils love, sacrifice, and duty into a quiet, lingering ache. 'Ikkis' Final Trailer: Sriram Raghavan's War Drama Features Powerful Performances from Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda (Watch Video).

Rooted in the emotional turmoil of a soldier who chooses service over self, Tera Aashiq captures the poetry of restrained longing and unspoken devotion. Its core sentiment - "Door rehkar bhi jo saath ho, wahi ishq amar hota hai" - becomes the song’s moral compass, reflecting a love that survives distance, silence, and time.

Soulfully rendered by Master Saleem and Madhubanti Bagchi, and penned with characteristic sensitivity by Irshad Kamil, the track resonates with emotional honesty. It honours relationships that endure not through proximity, but through faith, patience, and quiet strength. 'Ikkis' Postponed to New Year: Amitabh Bachchan Calls It a ‘Good Omen’ According to Astrologers.

Watch the Song Here:

Ikkis boasts a formidable ensemble led by the late, legendary Dharmendra, alongside Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Produced by Maddock Films, the film promises a stirring cinematic experience steeped in courage, sacrifice, and enduring love, set to arrive in theatres on January 1, 2026.

