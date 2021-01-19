Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Salman Khan on Monday confirmed that his much-awaited film "Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai" will debut in theatres on Eid this year.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the action drama was scheduled to hit screens during Eid on May 22 last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On his birthday last month, Khan had said "Radhe..." will most likely have Eid release, provided the situation is safe for audience to view films in cinema halls.

Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old actor apologised for reverting late to the theatre owners who had written a letter, urging him to release the film in cinema halls.

"It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing 'Radhe' in theatres," Khan said in a statement.

The actor said he want theatre owners to follow all the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.

"In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing," he added.

Most of Khan's films release on Eid including "Wanted", "Dabangg", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Kick", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" among others, as the festival proves lucky for him.

"Radhe" also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is co-produced by Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

