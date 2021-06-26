Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Actor Rahul Bose and writer Apurva Asrani on Saturday said they have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Both Bose, 53 and Asrani, 43, shared the news of their vaccination on their respective social media accounts.

Bose, who was last seen in Netflix Original film “Bulbbul”, expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff.

“Thank you, Arti @rfhospital. Thank you to the staff and doctors at the Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital. Impeccably organised. #Day85 #seconddose #Covishield #doneanddusted,” he wrote, alongside a video clip of him getting vaccinated.

Asrani, best known for writing “Aligarh”, “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”, said he took Covaxin.

“Today is my #FullyVaccinated recovery day. I have always placed my faith in swadeshi products and therefore chose the Indian made #Covaxin,” he tweeted.

Actor Mahima Chaudhary also got vaccinated over the weekend.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. And from May 1, people aged between 18 and 44 were being vaccinated.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,677 new COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths, taking its infection tally to 60,17,035, and death toll to 1,20,370, the state health department said.

