Makers of the upcoming docu-series Rainbow Rishta, on Monday (Oct 30), announced the show's official streaming date. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the series' poster which they captioned, "love is brave, fearless, bright and everything we are! #RainbowRishtaOnPrime, Nov 7." 'Rainbow Rishta', an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories. Made in Heaven S2 Review: Critics Call Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s Series As ‘Binge-Worthy’, Praises the Performances in This Prime Video Show.

Soon after the makers shared the poster of the docu-series, several users swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. "So excited for this one," a fan commented. A user wrote, "Woohoooooo," followed by multiple red heart emoticons. The six-part docuseries is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji. Queer: Drew Starkey to Star Alongside Daniel Craig for Luca Guadagnino’s Next.

Rainbow Rishta's Release Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju (@trintrin)

The series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community. The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam. The docu-series is all set to stream from November 7.