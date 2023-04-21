Outer Banks fame Drew Starkey has come on board for Queer, which stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Luca Guadagnino is helming the William S. Burroughs adaptation Queer with Daniel Craig playing the renowned counterculture author's alter ego, an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico. Starkey will star as a younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated, Variety reported. Animal Friends: Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa Cast by Legendary for New Film That Will Combine Live-Action and Animation!

Queer will also topline Lesley Manville ("The Crown"), frequent Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman; and Henry Zaga ("The New Mutants"), according to inside sources. The boldly ambitious indie film is set to start shooting this month at Rome's refurbished Cinecitta Studios where the Mexico City-set movie will be filmed in its entirety. UP65: Debutant Shine Pandey to Essay an IITian in Screen Adaptation of Nikhil Sachan's Novel of Same Name.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Daniel Craig plays an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico, and Drew Starkey stars as a younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated, in Luca Guadagnino’s next film ‘QUEER.’ Filming begins this month in Italy. pic.twitter.com/jfUiDC2QAG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 21, 2023

Lorenzo Mieli's Fremantle-owned Italian company The Apartment -- the internationally expanding shingle behind Guadagnino's Bones and All and Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla -- is lead producing Queer in tandem with Guadagnino's own Frenesy Film. Fremantle North America is also on board. American playwright Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino's upcoming sexy comedy Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Fast, which has now completed post - has adapted the Burroughs novel for the big screen, continuing his collaboration with the Italian director.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)