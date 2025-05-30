Kankhajura Review: Sony LIV's new Hindi series Kankhajura is an official remake of the 2019 Israeli show Magpie, directed by Chandan Arora (Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Striker). Starring Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias, Kankhajura, set in Goa, dives into a murky world of grey characters and calculated revenge, demanding attention through its portrayal of a central figure who pursues twisted goals via psychological manipulation. Kan Khajura: Mohit Raina To Share Screen Space With Roshan Mathew in Chandan Arora’s Upcoming SonyLIV Series.

Ashu (Roshan Mathew) is released from prison, having served time for the murder of a tourist years ago. He’s welcomed by his elder brother Max (Mohit Raina), who brings him home to live with his wife Nisha (Sarah Jane Dias) and their daughter. Max’s old friends and now business partners, Pedro (Ninad Kamat) and Shardul (Mahesh Shetty), are far less thrilled about Ashu’s return. It's hinted early on that Ashu took the fall for what was, in fact, their collective crime.

Ashu expresses interest in joining Max’s construction business, but Max and his associates are reluctant. They mistake his timid demeanour and stammer for weakness, assuming he’s still the easily bullied teenager of the past. What they don’t realise is that Ashu is adept at emotional and psychological manipulation - skills even the police, particularly a cop named Leena (Heeba Shah), have used to extract confessions from suspects. Though Max treats him like an errand boy, Ashu uses every trick in the book to eliminate the obstacles standing in Max’s way of acquiring prime real estate, while sneakily turning Max against his own allies.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kankhajura':

The success of Kankhajura hinges largely on Ashu, who is the linchpin of the narrative. His manipulative nature is established early on, when he helps secure a key confession for the police and eliminates a disruptive character from Max’s life.

There are moments when Ashu’s tactics feel a bit too over-the-top - such as when he guilt-trips someone into suicide, a scene that feels rushed and overly convenient to push the plot forward. Similar shortcuts occur later, including a crucial twist in the final episode where Ashu convinces someone to trigger a major upheaval, drastically altering another character’s fate.

That said, Ashu remains a slippery and intriguingly dark character who would even get people killed (even if he doesn't bloody his hands himself) to get his plan rolling, and his schemes make the series compelling. Kankhajura finds its footing in the middle and final episodes, as Ashu methodically removes Max’s allies and tensions rise once Max begins to suspect his brother’s true intentions. It also helps that some characters act implausibly naïve for his plan to work, like when Max casually talks about the pride of seeing his face on a billboard, only to find it defaced the next day. And yet he never suspects his brother then. Poacher Review: Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew’s Series Is an Absorbing Thriller With a Conscientious Heart.

The series also sensitively weaves in themes of childhood bullying and its long-lasting psychological trauma. Credit is due for casting trans actress Trinetra Haldar as Ashu’s childhood friend-turned-girlfriend, who has undergone gender affirmation surgery - a progressive choice compared to films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which cast a cisgender actor in a similar role.

Chandan Arora’s direction focuses on telling the story in an engaging manner rather than relying on flashy stylistic flourishes - though a more visually appealing colour palette wouldn’t have hurt.

'Kankhajura' Review - The Performances

Kankhajura excels in the performances, especially its lead. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew delivers a superb turn as Ashu, underplaying the character’s body language to make him appear weak and unassuming. He also nails the emotional outbursts when required. Mohit Raina impresses as the morally grey elder brother, particularly in the final episodes, as the cracks in his otherwise assured facade start to show. The scene in the jail in the last episode was quite well-performed by both actors.

Sarah Jane Dias brings warmth and grace to the role of Max’s well-meaning wife, who remains in the dark about her husband’s shady dealings. The supporting cast - Ninad Kamat, Mahesh Shetty, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni - deliver solid performances across the board.

'Kankhajura' Review - Final Thoughts

Kankhajura may have a few narrative stumbles and stretches in believability, but it more than makes up for them with its gripping character study, especially in the form of Ashu. Bolstered by strong performances and a grounded approach to storytelling, Kankhajura is well worth a watch -especially if morally grey protagonists are your thing. Kankhajura is streaming on Sony LIV.

Rating: 3.0

