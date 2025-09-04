Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 4 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth's latest action thriller 'Coolie' is all set to kick-start its digital journey.

The film, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the streaming giant Prime Video on September 11.

Also Read | Giorgio Armani Dies: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Legendary Italian Designer As She Mourns His Passing (View Post).

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Also Read | 'Can You Get Any Louder': Priyanka Chopra Expresses Her Chagrin With Nick Jonas As Her Husband Sings During Her Self-Care Session (Watch Video).

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in 'Coolie', which faced a box-office clash with War 2 on August 14.

Rajinikanth, who began his acting journey in 1975, remains one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. He debuted with K Balachander's Tamil film, 'Apoorva Raagangal.' In a career spanning five decades, the superstar has worked in hit films like 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Robot', 'Robot 2.0', 'Thalapathy', and 'Jailer', among others.

Recently, he completed 50 years in cinema.

On this remarkable moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajinikanth on X.

"Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations. Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

In response to PM Modi's special message, the 'Coolie' star expressed his gratitude."Respected @narendramodi Modi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. Jai Hind," the actor wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)