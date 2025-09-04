Mumbai, September 4: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her chagrin with her husband Nick Jonas’ loud singing. On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a video from Nick in which the two can be seen inside their living room.

In the video, Nick can be seen singing the Jonas Brothers’ song ‘Backwards’. Priyanka was enjoying a relaxing afternoon at home in her calming UV mask as she flipped through the pages of a magazine sitting in the same room. She tried her best to ignore her husband’s loud singing until it became impossible to not look at. She later stormed out of the room. Priyanka Chopra and Husband Nick Jonas Attend Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet Wimbledon 2025 Match From the Royal Box (See Pic and Video).

Priyanka Chopra Expresses Her Chagrin With Her Husband Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

She wrote on the video, “Can you get any louder?”, a straightforward but playful comment on just how over-the-top he was being. It was a simple, candid slice of everyday life.

Earlier, the actress had taken to her Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation in Africa. The pictures show the actress enjoying her holiday, gorging on some lip-smacking food, shedding the extra pounds in the gym, capturing the wildlife in her lens, sitting under the night sky, and enjoying some breathtaking views. ‘Hyderabad We Made It’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reaches India With Daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Shoot.

The actress geo-tagged Africa in her location. She also shared an overhead shot of the Nile river in Africa. The River Nile, which runs through several countries in East and North Africa, is regarded as the longest river on Earth, running nearly 6,700 kilometers from its source in Lake Victoria to its mouth in the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Heads of State’. The film was an action comedy, and featured her alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. In the movie, she plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy. She will be next seen in ‘The Bluff’ in the role of a pirate. She also has the second season of ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).