Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'.

The makers of the film, Sun Pictures, took to social media and shared the title poster of Jailer.

The poster features a blood-stained sickle.

"#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer," the makers captioned the post.

The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

The film's announcement has left fans excited. It seems like 'Jailer' will be an action thriller.

"Indha No1 No2 ellam papa vilayattu He is the Only One Super One No Comparison..This is hw it vl b when the Real King arrives n The Name is @rajinikanth," a social media user tweeted.

"Can't wait for this film," another user wrote.

Dhanush also shared the poster and captioned it with red heart emojis.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. If reports are to be believed, the duo will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu.

Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021. (ANI)

